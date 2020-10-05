Sorcerous Stabber Orphen Anime Season 2 Premieres on January 20

The official website for the new television anime of Yoshinobu Akita 's Sorcerous Stabber Orphen ( Majutsushi Orphen Haguretabi ) light novel series announced on Monday that Majutsushi Orphen Haguretabi Kimluck-hen ( Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: Battle of Kimluck ), the show's second season, will premiere on Tokyo MX on January 20 at 10:00 p.m. The series will then debut on WOWOW on the same day at 24:00 (effectively January 21), followed by BS Fuji on January 21 at 24:30 (effectively January 22 at 12:30 a.m.).

The first season premiered on AT-X on January 7, and ended in March with 13 episodes. Funimation streamed the anime in Japanese with English subtitles as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub .

Takayuki Hamana ( Library War , Mushibugyō , The Prince of Tennis ) directed the first season at Studio DEEN , and Reiko Yoshida ( Girls und Panzer , K-ON!, Violet Evergarden , Yowamushi Pedal ) was in charge of the series scripts. Takahiko Yoshida ( Big Windup! , Cells at Work! , Yowamushi Pedal ) designed the characters based on the novel illustrations by Yuuya Kusaka .