Sorcerous Stabber Orphen Anime Season 2 Premieres on January 20
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
The official website for the new television anime of Yoshinobu Akita's Sorcerous Stabber Orphen (Majutsushi Orphen Haguretabi) light novel series announced on Monday that Majutsushi Orphen Haguretabi Kimluck-hen (Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: Battle of Kimluck), the show's second season, will premiere on Tokyo MX on January 20 at 10:00 p.m. The series will then debut on WOWOW on the same day at 24:00 (effectively January 21), followed by BS Fuji on January 21 at 24:30 (effectively January 22 at 12:30 a.m.).
The first season premiered on AT-X on January 7, and ended in March with 13 episodes. Funimation streamed the anime in Japanese with English subtitles as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub.
Takayuki Hamana (Library War, Mushibugyō, The Prince of Tennis) directed the first season at Studio DEEN, and Reiko Yoshida (Girls und Panzer, K-ON!, Violet Evergarden, Yowamushi Pedal) was in charge of the series scripts. Takahiko Yoshida (Big Windup!, Cells at Work!, Yowamushi Pedal) designed the characters based on the novel illustrations by Yuuya Kusaka.
Sources: Sorcerous Stabber Orphen anime's website, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web