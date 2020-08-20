Sorcerous Stabber Orphen Anime's 2nd Season Promo Video Reveals January 2021 Debut

The official website for the new television anime of Yoshinobu Akita 's Sorcerous Stabber Orphen ( Majutsushi Orphen Haguretabi ) light novel series began streaming a promotional video on Thursday for Majutsushi Orphen Haguretabi Kimluck-hen ( Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: Battle of Kimluck ), the show's second season. The video reveals that the show will premiere in January 2021.

The website had revealed on Monday that Akari Kitō was joining the cast of the show, but did not reveal at the time who she would voice. The website today revealed that she will voice Mädchen Amick, a swordswoman who is a member of a group of thieves.

The website also revealed a teaser visual for the second season.

The first season premiered on AT-X on January 7, and ended in March with 13 episodes. Funimation streamed the anime in Japanese with English subtitles as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub.

Takayuki Hamana ( Library War , Mushibugyō , The Prince of Tennis ) directed the first season at Studio DEEN , and Reiko Yoshida ( Girls und Panzer , K-ON! , Violet Evergarden , Yowamushi Pedal ) was in charge of the series scripts. Takahiko Yoshida ( Big Windup! , Cells at Work! , Yowamushi Pedal ) designed the characters based on the novel illustrations by Yuuya Kusaka .

J-Novel Club licensed the novels and is releasing them digitally. The company describes the story:

Orphen is a Sorcerer drop-out from the prestigious Tower of Fangs. His journey to save Azalie, a girl he looked up to like a sister, has brought him to the bustling city of Totokanta. Here they are reunited for the first time in five years. But what is the truth behind her monstrous transformation, and just what secrets lurk behind the Sword of Baldanders...?

Akita began the light novel series in 1994 with illustrations by Kusaka. The new anime is commemorating the series' 25th anniversary. Akita debuted a new volume in the series on December 25, the first new volume in the light novel series in four years.