Toei, France's La Cachette Collaborate on Le College Noir Animation

Based on Ulysse Malassagne's comic of 5 youths finding missing friend in mountain forests

Toei Animation announced on Tuesday that it and France's Studio La Cachette are collaborating on the new animation project Le College Noir. It is part of Toei Animation 's greater initiative to develop and expand the European marketplace.

© 2023 La Cachette - ADN - Toei Animation Co., Ltd.

The project adaptsco-founder Ulysse Malassagne's comic of the same name. The adventure story follows five youths unraveling the mystery of their missing friend in the mountains of central France, still covered with vast, deep forests to this day.

Malassagne himself is writing and directing the project. Studio La Cachette 's previous works include the Emmy-winning series Primal, Love, Death & Robots, Malassagne's Kairos, and "The Spy Dancer" short in Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 .

ADN, a service known for streaming several anime titles, plans to stream the animation in France this fall. In addition to co-producing the project, Toei Animation acquired part of the project's video release and merchandising rights.



