Sony Teases Project Q Device to Stream Games From PS5

Device slated later this year

Sony revealed during the live-streamed PlayStation Showcase 2023 on Wednesday a new device called Project Q (tentative name), with which players can stream games over Wi-Fi from the PlayStation 5 console. The device has an 8-inch HD screen, and includes all of the buttons and features of the DualSense controller. Sony will launch the device later this year.

PlayStation also revealed its first official wireless earbuds, which offers lossless audio on PS5 and PC.

PlayStation will reveal more details about the Project Q device and the wireless earbuds soon.