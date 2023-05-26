Crunchyroll Adds Tenchi Muyo! GXP Paradise Starting Anime

Image via Tenchi Muyo! franchise's Twitter account ©梶島正樹 ©2022 EXNOA LLC

Tenchi Muyo GXP Paradise Starting

Tenchi Muyo GXP

added the first episode of(Paradise Shidō-hen), the original video anime based on the, on Friday.

The three-episode OVA is shipping on Blu-ray Discs in Japan. The first OVA shipped on Friday. The second and third will ship on June 30 and July 28, respectively.

The OVA stars:

Tenchi Muyo! franchise creator and character designer Masaki Kajishima is credited as the supervising director for the OVA , while Hideki Shirane (scriptwriter for Tenchi Muyo GXP , Tenchi Muyo! War on Geminar , and the fourth and fifth Tenchi Muyo! Ryo Ohki OVA series) wrote and supervised the scripts for the project.

Hiroshi Negishi ( Ai: Tenchi Muyo! , Tenchi Universe ) is the chief director on the OVA , and Takashi Asami ( Sakura Wars ) directed the OVA . Nana Hiiragi was the character designer. AIC and Saber Project animated the OVA , with production cooperation by Digital Network Animation .

Other staff members include:

Tenchi Muyo GXP is a spinoff off the Tenchi Muyo! Ryo Ohki OVAs centering on different characters, unlike previous projects such as Tenchi Universe and Tenchi in Tokyo , which are spinoffs of the OVAs and focused on the franchise 's central cast. Tenchi Muyo GXP began as a television anime that aired for 26 episodes in 2002, and later spawned a series of light novels by Kajishima that began in 2003. The 17th and latest volume shipped in June 2018.

The new Tenchi Muyo GXP - Paradise Shidō-hen anime is a prelude to the "Paradise War" event in the story, and is connected to the recent fourth and fifth Tenchi Muyo! Ryo Ohki OVA series, marking a new story for the protagonist Seina Yamada.

Source: Crunchyroll