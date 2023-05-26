News
Crunchyroll Adds Tenchi Muyo! GXP Paradise Starting Anime
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Crunchyroll added the first episode of Tenchi Muyo GXP Paradise Starting (Paradise Shidō-hen), the original video anime based on the Tenchi Muyo GXP franchise, on Friday.
The three-episode OVA is shipping on Blu-ray Discs in Japan. The first OVA shipped on Friday. The second and third will ship on June 30 and July 28, respectively.
The OVA stars:
- Hirofumi Nojima as Seina Yamada
- Satsuki Yukino as Tsukiko Masaki
- Rie Tanaka as Miki Steinbeck
- Megumi Toyoguchi as Kirche
- Chie Nakamura as Fuku
- Ai Uchikawa as D
- Ryoka Yuzuki as Jovia Jovis
- Masami Kikuchi as Tenchi Masaki
- Yūko Kobayashi as Washū Hakubi
- Yukari Nozawa as Seto Kamiki Jurai
- Yoko Soumi as Mikami Kuramitsu
Tenchi Muyo! franchise creator and character designer Masaki Kajishima is credited as the supervising director for the OVA, while Hideki Shirane (scriptwriter for Tenchi Muyo GXP, Tenchi Muyo! War on Geminar, and the fourth and fifth Tenchi Muyo! Ryo Ohki OVA series) wrote and supervised the scripts for the project.
Hiroshi Negishi (Ai: Tenchi Muyo!, Tenchi Universe) is the chief director on the OVA, and Takashi Asami (Sakura Wars) directed the OVA. Nana Hiiragi was the character designer. AIC and Saber Project animated the OVA, with production cooperation by Digital Network Animation.
Other staff members include:
- Chief Animation Director: Tomoyuki Abe
- Color Design: Takuya Kawami
- Art Directors: Shinji Katahira, Izumi Wada
- 3DCG Director: Junya Sato
- Director of Photography: Yutaka Nagaushi
- Editing: Masaki Utsunomiya
- Sound Director: Yasunori Honda
Tenchi Muyo GXP is a spinoff off the Tenchi Muyo! Ryo Ohki OVAs centering on different characters, unlike previous projects such as Tenchi Universe and Tenchi in Tokyo, which are spinoffs of the OVAs and focused on the franchise's central cast. Tenchi Muyo GXP began as a television anime that aired for 26 episodes in 2002, and later spawned a series of light novels by Kajishima that began in 2003. The 17th and latest volume shipped in June 2018.
The new Tenchi Muyo GXP - Paradise Shidō-hen anime is a prelude to the "Paradise War" event in the story, and is connected to the recent fourth and fifth Tenchi Muyo! Ryo Ohki OVA series, marking a new story for the protagonist Seina Yamada.
Source: Crunchyroll