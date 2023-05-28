The Witches' Marriage Manga Ends in Next Chapter

Image courtesy of Yen Press

Majo no Kekkon

The official Twitter account for'smanga website revealed on Friday that's) manga will end in its next chapter on June 9.

Yen Press announced in February that it will be releasing the manga series in English, and it will release the first volume on August 22. The company describes the story:

Opening the Door of Truth is the ultimate goal for many witches, but gathering enough power to do so is no easy feat. One popular method is entering into a Witches' Marriage, a contractual bond that generates more power the closer the two grow. Melissa is one such witch—but is her heart truly immune to the adorable Tanya as she claims?

studio HEADLINE launched the manga on the Comic Newtype site in February 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's second volume on August 10.

Source: Comic Newtype 's Twitter account



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.