Cygames Reveals Bang Brave Bang Bravern Original TV Anime

Cygames and Cygames Pictures revealed an original television anime project titled Yūki Bakuhatsu Bang Bravern ( Bang Brave Bang Bravern ) on Monday. Masami Obari ( Gravion , Gravion Zwei , Angel Blade , Battle Arena Toshinden ) is directing the original robot series at anime studio Cygames Pictures ( Blade Runner: Black Out 2022 , Princess Connect! Re:Dive ).

Cygames also posted a promotional video for the project, but did not reveal any other information.

Cygames opened a website and Twitter account for the anime.