Cygames Reveals Bang Brave Bang Bravern Original TV Anime
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Masami Obari directs original robot series
Cygames and Cygames Pictures revealed an original television anime project titled Yūki Bakuhatsu Bang Bravern (Bang Brave Bang Bravern) on Monday. Masami Obari (Gravion, Gravion Zwei, Angel Blade, Battle Arena Toshinden) is directing the original robot series at anime studio Cygames Pictures (Blade Runner: Black Out 2022, Princess Connect! Re:Dive).
Cygames also posted a promotional video for the project, but did not reveal any other information.
Cygames opened a website and Twitter account for the anime.