Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash Manga Ends 1st Part

Manga's 1st part ends on June 26

© Uroaki Sabishi, Yoshiyuki Tomino, Kadokawa

Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash

The July issue of'smagazine revealed on Thursday that the first part of's) manga, based on the novels of the same title by, will end in the magazine's August issue on June 26.

Sabishi launched the manga in Gundam Ace magazine in March 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in May 2021, and the third volume in November 2022.

Sabishi also drew the Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack Beltorchika's Children manga, based on Tomino's novel of the same name. The manga launched in Gundam Ace in June 2014, and ended in March 2018.

Tomino wrote the three-volume Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash novel series from 1989 to 1990. The novel series is set in the year UC0105 and centers around Hathaway Noa, who appeared in the 1988 film Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack as the son of the influential Federation ship captain Bright Noa. ( Char's Counterattack is set in the year UC 0093.) The novel series deals with the aftermath of Char's Counterattack 's climatic finale.

The novels are also inspiring a trilogy anime film project titled Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway . The first film opened in Japan in June 2021, after previously being delayed three times.

Netflix U.S. began exclusively streaming the film in July 2021.

The film is the first Gundam film since 1988's Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack to top the 1 billion yen mark. The film has earned a cumulative total of 2,209,628,200 yen (about US$19.57 million) in the Japanese box office as of October 2021.

The project film's director Shukou Murase revealed in 2021 that the second film may not open before 2024. The second film has a working title of Kidō Senshi Gundam : Senkō no Hathaway: San of Bright . The film's producer Naohiro Ogata stated that the second part will have some differences from Tomino's original novel series.