Reign of the Seven Spellblades Anime's 2nd English-Subtitled Trailer Reveals Theme Songs, July 7 Debut

The staff for the television anime for Bokuto Uno 's Reign of the Seven Spellblades ( Nanatsu no Maken ga Shihai Suru ) light novel series unveiled the anime's second English-subtitled trailer on Friday. The trailer reveals and previews the anime's opening theme song "Kenka" (Sword Flower) by Kujira Yumemi feat. Mimizuku and Fukurō, and also reveals the anime's July 7 premiere date. The trailer also announces that Kujira Yumemi feat. Tsumushachi will perform the anime's ending theme song "Aimu."

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX and BS11 on July 7, and will stream on d Anime Store and AbemaTV on July 7, with other streaming services debuting the anime on July 11.

The anime's previously announced cast includes:

Masato Matsune ( Chronos Ruler ) is directing the series at J.C. Staff , and Shogo Yasukawa ( Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma ) is overseeing the series scripts. Sōta Suwa ( Combatants Will Be Dispatched! ) is designing the characters. Kujira Yumemi ( In the Land of Leadale ) is composing the music.

Yen Press publishes the light novel series in English, and it describes the story:

Springtime at Kimberly Magic Academy, when new students begin their first year. One boy, clad in black robes with a white cane and sword strapped to his hip, approaches the prestigious school. This young man—Oliver—must form a bond with a katana wielding girl named Nanao if he's to survive the dangers he's to face at this school that is anything but what it seems!

Uno published the first Reign of the Seven Spellblades novel volume in September 2018 with illustrations by Ruria Miyuki . Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko imprint published the eighth volume on September 10. The novel series ranked #1 in the 2020 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook.

Sakae Esuno launched a manga adaptation of the Reign of the Seven Spellblades novels in Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace magazine in May 2019.

