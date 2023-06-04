Juné to Re-release Kou Yoneda's No Touching At All Boys-Love Manga With New English Localization

New edition launches this fall

Image via Juné Manga's Twitter account © Kou Yoneda, Juné Manga

No Touching At All

's Juné imprint announced on Twitter on Wednesday that it will release a second edition of's) boys-love manga this fall. The second edition will feature a new localization.

Yoneda serialized the manga in Craft from 2007 to 2008. Digital Manga Publishing licensed and published the manga in North America in 2010. The company describes the story:

On his very first day at a brand-new job, shy Shima is trapped in the elevator with a hungover mess of a guy…who turns out to be his boss! Togawa's prickly exterior definitely puts the rookie recruit on-edge, but it doesn't take long before Shima's every waking thought is invaded by his overbearing yet totally thoughtful superior. Will Shima put aside a history of disappointment in order to take a chance on a complicated relationship?

Juné restocked the book in 2015 and in 2016, but it stated the restocked version of the book was done through "print on demand," and during the compression process of the printing, the printing "experience[d] a glitch that result[ed] in a misprinting that causes some visible banding to appear throughout the book."

Juné also licensed Yoneda's Even So, I Will Love You Tenderly ( Soredemo, Yasashii Koi wo Suru ) single-volume spinoff manga in November 2014.

A live-action film adaptation of No Touching At All premiered in May 2014.

Source: Juné's Twitter account