'She Loves to Cook, and She Loves to Eat' Live-Action Show Gets Sequel

Sequel featuring same main cast will premiere in early 2024

© NHK

Tsukuritai Onna to Tabetai Onna

NHK

announced on Monday that the live-action series adaptation of's) manga will get a sequel. The series will premiere in early 2024 and will have 20 total episodes. The series will be the first series to air on's "YoruDora" programming block that will get a sequel.

The first series debuted in November 2022 and aired for 10 episodes. The series starred Manami Higa as Yuki Nomoto (the girl who loves to cook), and Emi Nishino as Totoko Kasuga (the girl who loves to eat). Yuri Yamada wrote the script and Gorō Itō was in charge of music for the series.

Higa and Nishino are reprising their roles for the sequel.

The manga launched in Kadokawa 's COMIC it digital manga magazine in 2021. Kadokawa will publish the fourth volume on June 15.

Yen Press is publishing the manga in English digitally and physically, and it describes the story:

Cooking is how Nomoto de-stresses, but one day, she finds herself making way more than she can eat by herself. And so, she invites her neighbor Kasuga, who also lives alone. What will come out of this impromptu dinner invitation...?

The manga ranked second in the 2022 Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga is Amazing!) top 20 list of manga for female readers.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web