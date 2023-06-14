TenPuru -No One Can Live on Loneliness- TV Anime's 3rd Promo Video Announces July 8 Debut

Video previews "Bonnō Paradise" opening theme song

The official website for TenPuru , the television anime of Kimitake Yoshioka 's TenPuru -No One Can Live on Loneliness- manga, revealed on Wednesday the anime's third promotional video, third key visual, and July 8 premiere. The video also previews the opening theme song "Bonnō Paradise" (Paradise of Desires) by Yuzuki Aoba's voice actor Aimi .

The anime will premiere on July 8 at 25:30 a.m. JT (effectively, July 9 at 1:30 a.m. JT or July 8 at 12:30 p.m. EDT) on the TOKYO MX and BS11 channels. The anime will then air on the MBS , AT-X , and BS NTV channels. The anime will also stream in advance on the d Anime Store and DMM TV services. Crunchyroll will stream the series.

The anime's cast includes:

Kazuomi Koga ( Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible , Rent-A-Girlfriend ) is directing the anime at Gekkō . Masato Katsumata ( The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie , The Dangers in My Heart ) is designing the characters, and Yōhei Kashii ( My One-Hit Kill Sister ) is in charge of the series scripts. The five main female cast members are performing the show's ending theme song "Oidemase! Mikazukidera" as their respective characters.

BookWalker Global is releasing the manga digitally in English. It describes the manga's story:

Akemitsu Akegami was always told by his father that "no one can live alone"...but he's sure determined. After all, his father sure wasn't saying it with the best intentions, and Akemitsu has no desire to become like that creep. But when a chance encounter with a young woman leaves him with thoughts that are all too impure, he decides to do what he must—become a Buddhist monk and renounce worldly ways. But the temple he decides to devote himself to...is full of women? And that same young woman is there, too?? What's a guy to do? A new harem rom-com from Kimitake Yoshioka , illustrator of the hit college-comedy Grand Blue Dreaming !

Yoshioka ( Grand Blue Dreaming ) launched the ongoing manga on Kodansha 's Comic Days manga app in September 2018.