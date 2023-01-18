Kimitake Yoshioka's TenPuru Manga Gets TV Anime

Rom-com anime to premiere this year

A website launched on Wednesday to announce this year's television anime of Kimitake Yoshioka 's TenPuru -No One Can Live on Loneliness- manga. The website also revealed the anime's main cast, staff, first promotional video, and first key visual.

Yoshioka also drew an illustration to commemorate the announcement.

The anime's main cast includes:

Kazuomi Koga ( Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible , Rent-A-Girlfriend ) is directing the anime at Gekkō . Masato Katsumata ( The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie , The Dangers in My Heart ) is designing the characters, and Yōhei Kashii ( My One-Hit Kill Sister ) is in charge of the series scripts.

Kodansha

Yoshioka ( launched the manga on'smanga app in September 2018.published the manga's first compiled book volume in July 2019. The manga's eighth volume will publish on January 23.

BookWalker Global is releasing the manga digitally in English. It describes the manga's story:

Akemitsu Akegami was always told by his father that "no one can live alone"...but he's sure determined. After all, his father sure wasn't saying it with the best intentions, and Akemitsu has no desire to become like that creep. But when a chance encounter with a young woman leaves him with thoughts that are all too impure, he decides to do what he must—become a Buddhist monk and renounce worldly ways. But the temple he decides to devote himself to...is full of women? And that same young woman is there, too?? What's a guy to do? A new harem rom-com from Kimitake Yoshioka , illustrator of the hit college-comedy Grand Blue Dreaming !