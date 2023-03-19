Crunchyroll Streams KamiKatsu, KONOSUBA Megumin Spinoff, TenPuru Anime

©2023 朱白あおい,半月板損傷／ヒーローズ／カミカツ製作委員会

Crunchyroll

TenPuru

announced on Sunday that it will stream the, andanime.will stream the first two in April, while it will streamsometime this year.

KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World , the television anime of Aoi Akashiro and Sonshō Hangetsuban 's Kaminaki Sekai no Kamisama Katsudō (What God Does in a World Without Gods) manga, will premiere in Japan on April 5.

Yuki Inaba ( Non Non Biyori Nonstop episode director) is directing the anime at Studio Palette , with Yoshifumi Sueda ( High School DxD Hero ) credited as supervisor. Aoi Akashiro , the writer of the original manga, is in charge of series composition for the anime. Kaori Yoshikawa ( The World's Finest Assassin chief animation director) is designing the characters. Rin Kurisu will perform the opening theme song "I Wish," and Akari Kitō , who voices Mitama, will perform the ending theme song "Steppin' Up Life!"

The manga centers on Yukito, the heir of a questionable cult's leader. After an unfortunate death, he reincarnates in a world without the concepts of god and religion.

© 2023 暁なつめ・三嶋くろね/KADOKAWA/このすば爆焔製作委員会

Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!

Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!

, the television anime of writerand illustrator'sspinoff novel series, will premiere in Japan on April 5.

The spinoff novels center on Megumin and her Crimson Magic Clan.

Previous anime director Takaomi Kanasaki will serve as the chief director of the anime at Drive ( Studio DEEN animated the previous two seasons and J.C. Staff animated the film). Yujiro Abe (episode director for Kaguya-sama: Love is War , Great Pretender ) is directing the series. Makoto Uezu is again in charge of the series scripts, and Koichi Kikuta is returning as character designer. Masato Kōda is returning as the music composer.

The same staff will also work on KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world! 3 , the third television anime season of the main KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! anime.

© 吉岡公威・講談社／てんぷる製作委員会

TenPuru

, the television anime of'smanga, will premiere in Japan this year.

Kazuomi Koga ( Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible , Rent-A-Girlfriend ) is directing the anime at Gekkō . Masato Katsumata ( The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie , The Dangers in My Heart ) is designing the characters, and Yōhei Kashii ( My One-Hit Kill Sister ) is in charge of the series scripts.

BookWalker Global is releasing the manga digitally in English. It describes the manga's story:

Akemitsu Akegami was always told by his father that "no one can live alone"...but he's sure determined. After all, his father sure wasn't saying it with the best intentions, and Akemitsu has no desire to become like that creep. But when a chance encounter with a young woman leaves him with thoughts that are all too impure, he decides to do what he must—become a Buddhist monk and renounce worldly ways. But the temple he decides to devote himself to...is full of women? And that same young woman is there, too?? What's a guy to do? A new harem rom-com from Kimitake Yoshioka , illustrator of the hit college-comedy Grand Blue Dreaming !

Source: Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine) (link 2, Joseph Luster) (link 3, Kyle Cardine)