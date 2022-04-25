Kaminaki Sekai no Kamisama Katsudō Isekai Manga Gets TV Anime

Hero's Inc. announced on Tuesday that Aoi Akashiro and Sonshō Hangetsuban's Kaminaki Sekai no Kamisama Katsudō (What God Does in a World Without Gods) manga is inspiring a television anime. Hero's Inc. unveiled seven variations of the anime's teaser visual, showing different expressions of the main character Yukito and the god Mitama on his shoulder.

The manga centers on Yukito, the heir of a questionable cult's leader. After an unfortunate death, he reincarnates in a world without the concepts of god and religion.

Akashiro and Hangetsuban launched the manga in Hero's Inc. 's Monthly Hero's magazine in May 2019. Hero's Inc. will publish the manga's fifth compiled book volume on Wednesday.

Akashiro has written and supervised scripts for numerous anime, including KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! , Fuuka , Classroom of the Elite , Killing Bites , Katana Maidens: Mini Toji , and Katana Maidens – Tomoshibi .



Source: Comic Natalie