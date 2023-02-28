Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World Anime's 3rd Promo Video Reveals Theme Song Artists, April 5 Debut

Kadokawa began streaming the third promotional video for the television anime of writer Natsume Akatsuki and illustrator Kurone Mishima 's Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! spinoff novel series on Tuesday. The video reveals the show's theme song artists and its April 5 debut. Machico performs the opening theme song "Stay Free" and Rie Takahashi and Aki Toyosaki perform the ending theme song "Jump In."

The spinoff will star:

The spinoff novels center on Megumin and her Crimson Magic Clan.

Previous anime director Takaomi Kanasaki will serve as the chief director of the anime at Drive ( Studio DEEN animated the previous two seasons and J.C. Staff animated the film). Yujiro Abe (episode director for Kaguya-sama: Love is War , Great Pretender ) is directing the series. Makoto Uezu is again in charge of the series scripts, and Koichi Kikuta is returning as character designer. Masato Kōda is returning as the music composer.

The same staff will also work on KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world! 3 , the third television anime season of the main KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! anime.

The first main television anime season premiered in January 2016, and the second season premiered in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed both seasons as they aired in Japan. The KONOSUBA - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World– Legend of Crimson anime film opened in Japan in August 2019. Crunchyroll and Fathom Events screened the film in the United States in November 2019.

Writer Natsume Akatsuki and illustrator Kurone Mishima 's Konosuba light novel series centers on Kazuma, a shut-in student who dies in a traffic accident, but meets the goddess Aqua after death. He is given the chance to reincarnate in a fantasy world and can keep one thing with him. When he decides to choose Aqua herself, they are both transported to their new lives. The pair go on quests to earn just enough to buy food, shelter, and clothing, and eventually hire the sorceress Megumin and swordswoman Darkness, who they quickly learn are just as useless as they are.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.