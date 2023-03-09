Kaminaki Sekai no Kamisama Katsudō TV Anime Premieres on April 5

©2023 朱白あおい,半月板損傷／ヒーローズ／カミカツ製作委員会

The staff for the television anime ofand's(What God Does in a World Without Gods) manga announced on Thursday that the anime will premiere on April 5 on thechannel at 25:30 JST (effectively April 6 at 1:30 a.m. or April 5 at 12:30 p.m. EDT), then on BS, and. The anime will also stream on the dAnime Store on April 5, as well as on other streaming services in Japan.

The anime stars:

Yuki Inaba ( Non Non Biyori Nonstop episode director) is directing the anime at Studio Palette , with Yoshifumi Sueda ( High School DxD Hero ) credited as supervisor. Aoi Akashiro , the writer of the original manga, is in charge of series composition for the anime. Kaori Yoshikawa ( The World's Finest Assassin chief animation director) is designing the characters. Rin Kurisu will perform the opening theme song "I Wish," and Akari Kitō , who voices Mitama, will perform the ending theme song "Steppin' Up Life!"

The manga centers on Yukito, the heir of a questionable cult's leader. After an unfortunate death, he reincarnates in a world without the concepts of god and religion.

Akashiro and Hangetsuban launched the Kaminaki Sekai no Kamisama Katsudō manga in Hero's Inc. 's Monthly Hero's magazine in May 2019. When Monthly Hero's ended publication in 2020, the manga moved to Comiplex. Hero's Inc. published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on November 29.

A spinoff manga titled Kaminaki Sekai no Onee-chan Katsudō (What My Older Sister Does in a World Without Gods) by Tokisada Hayami launched on November 25.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.