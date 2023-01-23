Kaminaki Sekai no Kamisama Katsudō Manga Gets Spinoff

Kaminaki Sekai no Onee-chan Katsudō spinoff manga launched in November

Artist Tokisada Hayami ( Caterpillar ) started a new manga titled Kaminaki Sekai no Onee-chan Katsudō (What My Older Sister Does in a World Without Gods) on Hero's Inc. 's Comiplex website on November 25. The second chapter debuted on January 6. The manga is a spinoff of Aoi Akashiro and Sonshō Hangetsuban 's Kaminaki Sekai no Kamisama Katsudō (What God Does in a World Without Gods) manga.

The spinoff manga centers on a doting and outrageously strong older sister, who had herself reincarnated in another world to look for her beloved younger brother, Yukito.

Akashiro is credited for the original story, Hangetsuban for the character design, and Shinya Murata ( Killing Bites ) for the composition. Murata tweeted about the launch of the manga in November.

Akashiro and Hangetsuban launched the Kaminaki Sekai no Kamisama Katsudō manga in Hero's Inc. 's Monthly Hero's magazine in May 2019. When Monthly Hero's ended publication in 2020, the manga moved to Comiplex. Hero's Inc. published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on November 29.

A television anime adaptation will premiere this year.

The original manga centers on Yukito, the heir of a questionable cult's leader. After an unfortunate death, he reincarnates in a world without the concepts of god and religion.