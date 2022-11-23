Kaminaki Sekai no Kamisama Katsudō Anime Reveals Cast, Staff, 2023 Premiere

The official website for the television anime of Aoi Akashiro and Sonshō Hangetsuban 's Kaminaki Sekai no Kamisama Katsudō (What God Does in a World Without Gods) manga revealed the anime's cast, staff, and 2023 premiere last week.

Junya Enoki will play protagonist Yukito Urabe, while Akari Kitō will play the god Mitama.

Yuki Inaba ( Non Non Biyori Nonstop episode director) is directing the anime at Studio Palette , with Yoshifumi Sueda ( High School DxD Hero ) credited as supervisor. Aoi Akashiro , the writer of the original manga, is in charge of series composition for the anime. Kaori Yoshikawa ( The World's Finest Assassin chief animation director) is designing the characters.

The manga centers on Yukito, the heir of a questionable cult's leader. After an unfortunate death, he reincarnates in a world without the concepts of god and religion.

Akashiro and Hangetsuban launched the manga in Hero's Inc. 's Monthly Hero's magazine in May 2019. Hero's Inc. published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on April 27

Akashiro has written and supervised scripts for numerous anime, including KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! , Fuuka , Classroom of the Elite , Killing Bites , Katana Maidens: Mini Toji , and Katana Maidens – Tomoshibi .

