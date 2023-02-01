Kaminaki Sekai no Kamisama Katsudō Anime Reveals 4 Cast Members

The staff for the television anime of Aoi Akashiro and Sonshō Hangetsuban 's Kaminaki Sekai no Kamisama Katsudō (What God Does in a World Without Gods) manga revealed more cast members on Wednesday.

The newly announced cast includes:

Kana Hanazawa as Aruaru



©2023 朱白あおい,半月板損傷／ヒーローズ／カミカツ製作委員会

Sumire Uesaka as Shiruriru

©2023 朱白あおい,半月板損傷／ヒーローズ／カミカツ製作委員会

Sho Fujisawa as Roy

©2023 朱白あおい,半月板損傷／ヒーローズ／カミカツ製作委員会

Megumi Ogata as Kuren

©2023 朱白あおい,半月板損傷／ヒーローズ／カミカツ製作委員会

©2023 朱白あおい,半月板損傷／ヒーローズ／カミカツ製作委員会

The anime will premiere this year.

Junya Enoki will play protagonist Yukito Urabe, while Akari Kitō will play the god Mitama.

Yuki Inaba ( Non Non Biyori Nonstop episode director) is directing the anime at Studio Palette , with Yoshifumi Sueda ( High School DxD Hero ) credited as supervisor. Aoi Akashiro , the writer of the original manga, is in charge of series composition for the anime. Kaori Yoshikawa ( The World's Finest Assassin chief animation director) is designing the characters.

The manga centers on Yukito, the heir of a questionable cult's leader. After an unfortunate death, he reincarnates in a world without the concepts of god and religion.

Akashiro and Hangetsuban launched the Kaminaki Sekai no Kamisama Katsudō manga in Hero's Inc. 's Monthly Hero's magazine in May 2019. When Monthly Hero's ended publication in 2020, the manga moved to Comiplex. Hero's Inc. published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on November 29.

The series got a spinoff manga titled Kaminaki Sekai no Onee-chan Katsudō (What My Older Sister Does in a World Without Gods) by Tokisada Hayami on November 25.

Akashiro has written and supervised scripts for numerous anime, including KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! , Fuuka , Classroom of the Elite , Killing Bites , Katana Maidens: Mini Toji , and Katana Maidens – Tomoshibi .



Source: Press release