'The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbyes' Film Wins Award at Annecy

© 2022 八目迷・小学館／映画『夏へのトンネル、さよならの出口』製作委員会

's, the anime film ofand'syoung adult novel, won the Paul Grimault Award at this year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

The film opened in Japan on September 9. Ōji Suzuka starred in the film as Kaoru Tōno and Marie Iitoyo played Anzu Hanaki.

HIDIVE has licensed the film, and it describes the story:

Urashima Tunnel - Once you enter that tunnel, you can get whatever you want, but at a price. Kaoru Tohno, who seems to have an elusive personality and traumatic past, and Anzu Hanashiro, who is struggling to reconcile her ideal image and true-to-heart attitude, team up to investigate the Urashima Tunnel and get what they want. This is an unforgettable summer story of nostalgia and sprinting in a remote countryside.

Tomohisa Taguchi ( Akudama Drive , Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World , Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna ) directed the film at CLAP ( Pompo: The Cinéphile ), and was also the scriptwriter and storyboarder, as well as the line director alongside Kanji Miyake . Tomomi Yabuki ( Pompo: The Cinéphile animation director) was the character designer and chief animation director, with Yabuki, Seiji Tachikawa , Akio Hasegawa , and Yasuhisa Katō as animation directors. Harumi Fuuki ( Miss Hokusai , Forest of Piano , Tsurune ) composed the music.

The television anime of Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man manga competed in the TV Films category at Annecy this year. Specifically, the first episode screened in competition. California-based studio Tonko House 's Oni: Thunder God's Tale CGI animated series also competed in the same category with the episode "The Demon Moon Rises."

Also from Japan, Liv&Bell and Mech Cadets competed in the TV Films category. "Tongue" competed in the Short Films category. Yuxin Gao's "Bottled Insects," Yuan Xu 's "Sewing Love," and Masataka Kihara's "Tomoya!" competed in the Graduation Films category.

Koji Yamamura 's Ikuta no Kita anime film won the Contrechamp award the Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2022. Yoriko Mizushiri's "Fuan na Tai" ("Anxious Body") short won the Jury Mention in the Official Short Films category in the same year.

This year's Annecy took place from June 11-17 in the French town of the same name.

Established in 1960, Annecy is the world's oldest and largest animation film festival.

Sources: Annecy, Variety (Ben Croll)