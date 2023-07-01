×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Animate USA to Open Store in Torrance, California This Summer

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Store to open in Del Amo Fashion Center

ANN's coverage of Anime Expo 2023 sponsored by Yen Press!

animate-us
Image via Animate USA's Twitter account
Animate International announced at its panel at Anime Expo on Saturday that Animate USA will open a retail store in the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance, California this summer.

The location will be close to Animate USA's warehouse. The location is in the fifth largest mall in the United States. The retail center already has Japanese stores such as UNIQLO, Book Off, and Sanrio.

The new store will be 3,843 sq. ft. in size, with a 313 sq. ft. event space that will be used for pop-up shops and promotional events. The store will sell anime merchandise such as keychains, acrylic stands, and button badges; figures; and books; among other products.

Source: Email correspondence

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives