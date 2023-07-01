Animate USA to Open Store in Torrance, California This Summer

Store to open in Del Amo Fashion Center

ANN's coverage of Anime Expo 2023 sponsored by Yen Press!

Image via Animate USA's Twitter account

Animate International announced at its panel aton Saturday thatwill open a retail store in the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance, California this summer.

The location will be close to Animate USA 's warehouse. The location is in the fifth largest mall in the United States. The retail center already has Japanese stores such as UNIQLO , Book Off, and Sanrio .

The new store will be 3,843 sq. ft. in size, with a 313 sq. ft. event space that will be used for pop-up shops and promotional events. The store will sell anime merchandise such as keychains, acrylic stands, and button badges; figures; and books; among other products.



Source: Email correspondence