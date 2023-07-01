Studio Trigger to Re-Screen 2 Gurren Lagann Films in Japan, N. America, Taiwan in This Year

Screenings in U.S. to be in 4D; in 2D/4D in Taiwan, Japan

Studio Trigger announced during its panel on Saturday at Anime Expo that it will host a revival screening of Gainax 's Gurren Lagann the Movie –Childhood's End- – and Gurren Lagann the Movie – The Lights in the Sky Are Stars – films in theaters in 2D and 4D. The first movie will open in 2D in Japan on August 25 and in 4D on October 6. The second movie will open in Japan in 2D on September 22 and in 4D on October 20. Both films will open in North America in 4D this winter and in Taiwan in both 2D and 4D in October. The screenings celebrate the films' 15th anniversary.

©中島かずき・今石洋之・プロジェクト「グレンラガン」

Trigger will also release the two films on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc on September 27.

Gurren Lagann the Movie –Childhood's End- – originally opened in September 2008, and Gurren Lagann the Movie – The Lights in the Sky Are Stars – opened in April 2009.

Studio Trigger features many former Gainax animators.



