News
Irresponsible Captain Tylor Author Hitoshi Yoshioka Passes Away

posted on by Alex Mateo
Yoshioka passed away on January 13 at 62 years old

©1997 Hitoshi Yoshioka / Kadokawa Shoten / Tylor Project.
The Kaoru Asakura Theater Company revealed in February that Hitoshi Yoshioka, original creator of The Irresponsible Captain Tylor, passed away on January 13. He was 62.

There was a funeral service for his close relatives.

Yoshioka was born on July 16, 1960. Yoshioka's Uchū Ichi no Musekinin Otoko (The Most Irresponsible Man in Space) novels inspired The Irresponsible Captain Tylor television anime in 1993, as well as a 10-episode original video anime (OVA) series that ran from 1994 to 1996. Right Stuf offered the original television anime in individual VHS and DVDs from 1998-2005, and also offered the OAV on DVD in 2001. Right Stuf re-released the series and OVA on DVD in 2009, and again in 2013. The company released a collector's edition Blu-ray Disc in 2021.

Yoshioka's novels inspired a new spinoff television anime titled The Irresponsible Galaxy Tylor (Musekinin Galaxy Tylor). The series premiered in July 2017, and Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

His novels have also inspired stage play and musical performances at the Kaoru Asakura Theater Company.

Yoshioka was also the original creator of the Suikoden Demon Century and Idol Defense Force Hummingbird novel series, which both inspired OVAs.

Source: Asahi Shimbun

