Osamu Kozuki's Stan for Salvation Manga Ends

Manga about angel-demon war fought in the idol industry launched in February

© Osamu Kozuki, Shueisha

Saihate Quartet

The 17th chapter of's) manga revealed on Friday that the manga will end with its next chapter on July 14.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus website publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Angels descend upon Japan! They've come to deliver the Japanese people from demons, who have taken the music industry by storm. But their master plan is to shoot for stardom as idols?! Enjoy Osamu Kozuki 's stupefying new comedy series!

Kozuki launched the manga in Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ app on February 17. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume on May 2, and will release the second volume on August 4.

Kozuki and Ryo Hiromatsu also serialized the Uglymug, Epicfighter ( Busamen Gachi Fighter ) manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan from November 2017 to December 2020. Square Enix publishes the manga in English on its Manga UP! website.

Source: Shonen Jump+