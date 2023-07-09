News
Manga UP! Adds Yuzo Natsuno's Assassin & Cinderella Manga in English
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Manga centers on romance between spy, assassin from rival organization
Manga UP! Global began releasing Yuzo Natsuno's Assassin & Cinderella manga in English on Monday.
The company describes the series:
Neneko is a spy with a mission: to uncover the secrets of an assassin from a rival organization. Sadly, she blows her cover. But, just when she thinks she's about to be killed, the assassin proposes to her instead?! Caught within his lethal embrace, her heart slowly begins to melt... And so begins the story of the sweetest and deadliest couple in the world!
Natsuno began serializing the manga on Square Enix's Gangan Online website in August 2022. Square Enix released the first volume on February 10.
Source: Email correspondence