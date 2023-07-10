Final Fantasy XVI Game Gets Stage Musical by All-Female Takarazuka Revue

© 2023 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. ©2020 YOSHITAKA AMANO

Final Fantasy XVI

The official website for the all-female Takarazaka Revue announced on Monday that its Cosmos Troupe will perform a stage musical adaptation of'sgame. The musical will run at Takarazuka Grand Theater from May 17 to June 23, 2024, and at Tokyo Takarazuka Theatre from July 13 to August 25, 2024. Toa Serika and Sakura Haruno will star.

Naoko Koyanagi is directing and writing the musical.

The game launched on June 22 for PlayStation 5 as a PlayStation console exclusive until December 31.

Square Enix describes the game:

An epic dark fantasy world where the fate of the land is decided by the mighty Eikons and the Dominants who wield them. This is the tale of Clive Rosfield, a warrior granted the title “First Shield of Rosaria” and sworn to protect his younger brother Joshua, the dominant of the Phoenix. Before long, Clive will be caught up in a great tragedy and swear revenge on the Dark Eikon Ifrit, a mysterious entity that brings calamity in its wake.

Source: Takarazuka Revue's website