I May Be a Guild Receptionist Light Novels Gets Anime

The Dengeki Bunko 30th anniversary event announced on Saturday that an anime adaptation of Mato Kousaka 's I May Be a Guild Receptionist, But I'll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time ( Guild no Uketsuke Jō Desu ga, Zangyō wa Iyananode Boss o Solo Tōbatsu Shiyou to Omoimasu ) light novel series has been green-lit.

Yen Press licensed the light novel series and its manga adaptation for English publication, and it describes the story:

Alina Clover signed up to be a receptionist for the Adventurers Guild thinking it would be her ticket to the good life. Unfortunately, her dream gig turns into an overtime nightmare whenever adventurers get stuck clearing a dungeon. To save herself from paperwork, Alina takes to beating down monsters herself to solve the problem! Now she just needs to keep her activities a secret…

Kousaka launched the light novel series in March 2021, and Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko imprint published the seventh volume in June. Suzu Yūki launched the manga adapatation in Monthly Comic Dengeki Maoh magazine in August 2021, and Dengeki Comic Next published the third volume in June.

