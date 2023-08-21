News
Crunchyroll Adds Offside Soccer Anime
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Service adds all 39 episodes of 2001 anime based on Natsuko Heiuchi's manga
Crunchyroll added all 39 episodes of the anime adaptation of Natsuko Heiuchi's Offside soccer manga last Thursday worldwide excluding Asia but including India. This is the anime's first official English release in North America.
The series is a remake of an 1993 original video anime based on Heiuchi's manga. Heiuchi launched the manga in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 1987. The manga ended in 1992, and Kodansha released 29 compiled book volumes.
The streaming service describes the first episode of the anime:
Kumagaya Goro is a goalie for Shirayuri Junior High, a team that hasn't won in three years.
The anime ran from May 2001 to January 2002.
Seiji Okuda directed the anime and Takao Koyama was in charge of series composition. Mari Tominaga and Yutaka Arai designed the characters. Mitsuharu Miyamae was the art director. Masayuki Sakamoto composed the music.
