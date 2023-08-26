Crave Stops Streaming Sailor Moon Anime in Canada on September 17

©Naoko Takeuchi/PNP, Toei Animation

Crave streaming service in Canada has announced all five seasons ofwill be leaving the platform on September 17.

The anime began streaming with only the English dub on the service in September 2020.

Viz Media began streaming all 200 episodes of the original Sailor Moon anime franchise on the Tubi TV streaming service in Canada in July 2016. The anime is still available to watch with English subtitles.

Viz Media announced in May 2014 that it had licensed all 200 episodes, the three feature films, and the assorted tie-in specials of the original Sailor Moon franchise. The company released the anime with a new dub cast.

Source: Crave via @jbetteridge