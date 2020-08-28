Sailor Moon Anime Streams in Canada on Crave in September

Service adds all 5 seasons of original anime

Bell Media revealed on Tuesday that its Crave streaming service in Canada will add five seasons of the Sailor Moon anime on September 18. The announcement does not specify if the episodes will be available with an English dub or subtitles.

Crave describes the anime's story:

Sailor Moon chronicles the magical action-adventures of a teenage girl who transforms into the powerful guardian of love and justice, Sailor Moon. Meeting allies along the way who share similar fates, Sailor Moon and her team of planetary Sailor Guardians fight to protect the universe from forces of evil and total annihilation.

Friday marks the 25th anniversary of the original anime's debut on YTV in Canada on August 28, 1995. Viz Media began streaming all 200 episodes of the original Sailor Moon anime franchise on the Tubi TV streaming service in Canada in July 2016.

The franchise's upcoming anime, the Bishōjo Senshi Sailor Moon Eternal ( Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon Eternal The MOVIE ) two-part anime film project, will debut with the first film in January. The first film was originally scheduled to open in Japan on September 11, but was delayed to January 8, 2021 due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Japan. The second film will open on February 11, 2021.

The film marks 25 years since the franchise last had a work that screened in theaters in Japan. The two-part film project will take the place of a fourth season for Sailor Moon Crystal . The films will cover the "Dead Moon" arc of Naoko Takeuchi 's original manga.

Thanks to Jesse Betteridge for the news tip.

Source: Bell Media via I Miss Bionix