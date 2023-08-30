Live-Action Fermat no Ryōri Series Reveals 4 More Cast Members

The official website for the live-action series of Yūgo Kobayashi 's Fermat no Ryōri ( Cuisson dans le Fermat or Fermat's Cuisine) manga revealed four new cast members for the series on Wednesday.

© TBS

The new cast includes Tōru Nakamura (top row center in image above) as Katsuhiro Shibuya, Rihito Itagaki (bottom row left) as Magoroku Inui, Sei Shiraishi (bottom row center) as Ayu Uomi, and Emma Miyazawa (bottom row right) as Nene Fukuda.

Fumiya Takahashi (left in image below) and Jun Shison (right) star in the show as Gaku Kitada and Kai Asakura, respectively.

© TBS

Fūka Koshiba (seen below) will star as female chef Ranna Akamatsu

© TBS

© Yūgo Kobayashi, Kodansha

The series will premiere onin October.

The manga centers on Gaku Kitada, a talented mathematics scholar, and Kai Asakura, a young but similarly talented chef. After Gaku suffers setbacks on his dream of becoming a mathematician, he meets Kai as he is running his own food business, and joins Kai in an attempt at something new.

Kobayashi launched the manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine in September 2018. Kodansha published the manga's third compiled book volume in May 2022.

Kobayashi launched the Aoashi manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine in January 2015. The manga is based on an original story concept by Naohiko Ueno . The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

