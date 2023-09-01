B-Project Idol Anime's 3rd Season Reveals Visual, October 2 Debut

Visual features new 2-member group Ultras

The official website for the B-PROJECT idol franchise revealed the October 2 debut and a new visual for B-Project -Netsuretsu*Love Call- (B-Project: Passionate*Love Call), the franchise's third anime season, on Friday. The series will premiere on October 2 on TV Tokyo , TV Osaka , and AT-X , and will then air on BS- NTV on October 5.

The below visual features 16 characters in stage outfits, including the two-member group Ultras, who are appearing for the first time in the new season.

The new season will feature the returning staff and cast, but Asahi Production is handling production, instead of A-1 Pictures or BN Pictures as in previous seasons. The main staff includes:

B-PROJECT is MAGES ' fictional male idol project featuring character designs by Devils and Realist creator Utako Yukihiro . The anime's first season premiered in July 2016, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. The second season premiered in January 2019, and Crunchyroll also streamed the season as it aired.

Crunchyroll describes the story of the second season:

Protagonist Sumisora Tsubasa works in the A&R division of industry giant record company "Gandala Music." Together with the members of B-PROJECT , the idol unit she manages, they overcame all manner of accidents and even achieved their dream of performing a concert at the JAPAN Dome, which was a huge success! Tsubasa, Kitakore, THRIVE, and MoonS head towards their next stage and meet KiLLER KiNG. The next emotional stage of " B-PROJECT " begins now--!