Gamera -Rebirth- Spinoff Manga Starts on September 8

Cambria Bakuhatsutarō pens manga adaptation of upcoming anime mini-series

The October issue of Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine revealed on Monday that the manga adaptation of the Gamera -Rebirth- anime will launch in Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up ! web site on Friday. The anime's Twitter account previously unveiled a visual for the manga on July 24, with Cambria Bakuhatsutarō as the manga's artist.

©2023 KADOKAWA/ GAMERA Rebirth Production committee

The anime will debut worldwide onon September 7. The series will have six episodes, focusing on the titular Gamera fighting five kaiju (giant monsters).

The giant, fire-breathing turtle monster Gamera made his debut in Daiei's 1965 film Daikaijū Gamera ( Gamera the Giant Monster ). Daiei intended the film to compete with TOHO 's similar smash hit giant monster movie Godzilla . The 12th and most recent film in the franchise was Chiisaki Yūsha-tachi ~Gamera~ (Gamera the Brave) in 2006.

Source: Young Ace October issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.