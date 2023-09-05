News
Gamera -Rebirth- Spinoff Manga Starts on September 8
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The October issue of Kadokawa's Young Ace magazine revealed on Monday that the manga adaptation of the Gamera -Rebirth- anime will launch in Kadokawa's Young Ace Up! web site on Friday. The anime's Twitter account previously unveiled a visual for the manga on July 24, with Cambria Bakuhatsutarō as the manga's artist.
📚『GAMERA -Rebirth-』— 『GAMERA -Rebirth-』公式 (@gamera_rebirth) July 23, 2023
スピンオフコミック連載🐢
￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣
『GAMERA -Rebirth-』から10万年前の世界を描いたスピンオフコミックがカンブリア爆発太郎先生により「ヤングエースUP」にて今秋連載開始！
もう一つの怪獣プロレスをお楽しみください。
イラスト/カンブリア爆発太郎 pic.twitter.com/TQ19s5j4Bk
The giant, fire-breathing turtle monster Gamera made his debut in Daiei's 1965 film Daikaijū Gamera (Gamera the Giant Monster). Daiei intended the film to compete with TOHO's similar smash hit giant monster movie Godzilla. The 12th and most recent film in the franchise was Chiisaki Yūsha-tachi ~Gamera~ (Gamera the Brave) in 2006.
Source: Young Ace October issue
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.