Gamera -Rebirth- Anime Unveils Trailer, More Cast, Ending Song Artist, 2023 Debut

Kadokawa revealed a new trailer, cast, theme song artist, and 2023 debut of the Gamera -Rebirth- anime during its AnimeJapan 2023 stage event on Saturday. Netflix is streaming an English-subtitled version of the same trailer

Kadokawa revealed a new visual for the anime on Thursday, and also revealed a separate new visual showing the silhouette of Jiger, a new kaiju opponent of Gamera. Jiger originally appeared in the 1970 Gamera vs. Jiger film, and the anime will be the first new appearance for the kaiju since then.

The new cast members include:

Mamoru Miyano as Tazaki, a third generation descendant of Japanese immigrants to America, and an agent in the Eustace Foundation



Saori Hayami as Emiko, another Eustace Foundation agent, and assistant to Tazaki



Rock band Wanima are performing the ending theme song for the anime. Kadokawa did not announce the title of the song.

Kadokawa also announced a manga adaptation of the anime that will debut in Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up website, but did not reveal a debut date. It will also have a novel adaptation by director Hiroyuki Seshita .

The series will have six episodes, focusing on the titular Gamera fighting five(giant monsters). Aside from the recently revealed Jiger, the production has so far revealed Gyaos as one of theGamera will fight. The anime will stream onworldwide.

The previously announced cast members include:

Hiroyuki Seshita ( Suzume 's CG character direction, Polygon Pictures ' Godzilla anime trilogy, Lupin III vs. Cat's Eye ) is directing the anime at ENGI . Keisuke Ide is the assistant director. Seshita, Kenta Ihara ( Uncle From Another World , Saga of Tanya the Evil ), and Hiroshi Seko ( Mob Psycho 100 ) are in charge of series composition, with all three also penning scripts alongside Tetsuya Yamada ( Knights of Sidonia ). Atsushi Tamura ( Weathering With You , Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan's Island ) is drawing the character designs. Manga creator Kan Takahama ( Nyx no Lantern , Heisei Gamera films) is designing the monsters. Shūji Katayama ( Knights of Sidonia: Love Woven in the Stars ) is composing the music. Yoshikazu Iwanami is the sound director. Yuichi Ishima is the line director.

The giant, fire-breathing turtle monster Gamera made his debut in Daiei's 1965 film Daikaijū Gamera ( Gamera the Giant Monster ). Daiei intended the film to compete with TOHO 's similar smash hit giant monster movie Godzilla . The 12th and most recent film in the franchise was Chiisaki Yūsha-tachi ~Gamera~ (Gamera the Brave) in 2006.