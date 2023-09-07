Berserk Manga Starts New Arc, Gets New Chapter on September 22

Manga's 42nd volume gets release in Japan on September 29

© Kentarou Miura, Hakusensha

This year's 18th issue of'smagazine revealed on Friday that'smanga will start a new arc with its latest chapter, in the magazine's next issue on September 22.

The magazine last published a chapter of the manga in its 11th issue this year on May 26.

The manga's 42nd compiled book volume, its first volume since it resumed, will get a release in Japan on September 29.

Miura passed away on May 6, 2021 due to acute aortic dissection. He was 54. The manga went on hiatus after his passing, but then resumed in Young Animal in June 2022. The manga now has the following credits: "Original work by Kentarou Miura , manga by Studio Gaga, supervised by Kouji Mori ."

Studio Gaga is Miura's studio with his assistants and apprentices who also worked on Berserk alongside him. Mori is a close childhood friend of Miura's, whom Miura frequently consulted with for plot details on Berserk . Mori said in June 2022 he "know[s] the story for Berserk up to the very end." Mori drew a one-shot manga in Young Animal in 2021 that tells his story of lifelong friendship and creative relationship with Miura.

The 41st volume of Berserk (image right), which includes the final chapters that Miura had created for the series, shipped in Japan in December 2021. Dark Horse Comics published the volume in November 2022.

