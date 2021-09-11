Kouji Mori Draws 1-Shot Manga About Lifelong Friendship With Kentarou Miura

Mori plans to draw longer form of manga someday

This year's 18th issue of Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine published a special one-shot manga by Kouji Mori titled "Mori-chan Ken-chan," which tells the story of Mori's friendship with recently deceased manga creator Kentarou Miura . In the magazine, Mori noted that he thinks he will someday be able to draw a longer form of the manga.

Mori also drew an image of Guts and Miura that is being exhibited at the "Dai Berserk Ten" exhibition in Tokyo from September 10-23. He posted part of that image on Twitter on Thursday.

Mori is a long-time friend of Miura's, and the two met in high school, with their families acquainted with each other. Miura often consulted Mori in planning the story of his manga Berserk .

The issue published the 364th chapter of Miura's Berserk manga as well. The chapter is Miura's last work. The cover of the issue features an ink sketch by Miura, and is a "memorial" issue to Miura. The issue also contains a special "Messages to Kentarou Miura " booklet and a poster of "famous scenes" from the manga. Mori's one-shot appeared in the booklet, and other authors who contributed to the booklet included: Shizuya Wazarai , Chica Umino , Tamami Momose , Ena Moriyama, Nico Nicholson, Takashi Hoshi , Satoru Akahori , Katsu Aki, and Akkiu.

Miura passed away on May 6 due to acute aortic dissection. He was 54. Since the announcement of Miura's passing, creators in Japan and throughout the world have offered their condolences.