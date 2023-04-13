1st New Berserk Volume Since Manga Resumed Releases on September 29 in Japan

© Kentarou Miura, Hakusensha

This year's eighth issue of'smagazine revealed on Friday that the 42nd volume of'smanga will release on September 29 in Japan. A special edition version of the manga volume will bundle a Guts figure.

The issue also revealed that the manga will have a new chapter in the magazine's combined ninth and 10th issue on April 28.

Miura passed away on May 6, 2021 due to acute aortic dissection. He was 54. The manga went on hiatus after his passing, but then resumed in Young Animal in June 2022. The manga now has the following credits: "Original work by Kentarou Miura , manga by Studio Gaga, supervised by Kouji Mori ."

Studio Gaga is Miura's studio with his assistants and apprentices who also worked on Berserk alongside him. Mori is a close childhood friend of Miura's, whom Miura frequently consulted with for plot details on Berserk . Mori said in June 2022 he "know[s] the story for Berserk up to the very end." Mori drew a one-shot manga in Young Animal in 2021 that tells his story of lifelong friendship and creative relationship with Miura.

The 41st volume of Berserk , which includes the final chapters that Miura had created for the series, shipped in Japan in December 2021. Dark Horse Comics published the volume in November 2022.

