Space Adventure Cobra Manga Creator Buichi Terasawa Passes Away

The official Twitter account formanga creator's works revealed on Monday that Terasawa passed away due to a heart attack on September 8. He was 68.

In 2003, Terasawa had revealed that he was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor in 1998, and he underwent surgery. He also revealed that despite radiation and chemotherapy treatment, the cancer relapsed. His second surgery left him paralyzed on the left side of his body.

Terasawa was born in 1955 in Hokkaido. In 1976, he moved to Tokyo to study under Osamu Tezuka .

Terasawa published the Cobra manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1978 to 1984. The manga followed the titular Cobra, a man who can turn his left arm into a gun, and who is on the run from authorities and nefarious forces due to his mysterious past. The manga was adapted into a 31-episode television anime and film in 1982. The Space Adventure Cobra - The Movie anime opened in July 1982, three months before the television series premiered. Terasawa launched the sequel manga Cobra : Over the Rainbow on Kadokawa 's Comic Walker and Nico Nico Manga websites in November 2019.

Terasawa launched the Goku - Midnight Eye manga in 1987. The manga inspired two original video anime ( OVA ) in 1989. During the 1980s, Terasawa had begun using computers to make manga. He was the creator of the Kabuto and Black Knight Bat manga. He also created the Takeru manga, which is considered the first comic book series made using computer graphics.

Sources: Buichi Terasawa works' Twitter account, Sponichi Annex





