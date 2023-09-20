Seven Seas Licenses My Girlfriend's Not Here Today, Only the Stars Know Manga

Also: The Mimosa Confessions light novel series

Only the Stars Know

The Mimosa Confessions

announced on Wednesday that it has licensed theandmanga, as well as thelight novel series.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Kiyoko Iwami 's My Girlfriend's Not Here Today ( Kyō wa Kanojo ga Inai kara ) yuri manga in May 2024. The company describes the story:

Asahina Yuni is lonely–she has a girlfriend, but it feels like they're barely dating. Pent up, Asahina vents her secret frustrations on an anonymous social media account. One day after class, Asahina is doomscrolling on her phone when she's swept up in conversation with the striking, outgoing Taki. Taki peppers her with personal questions until she reveals that she's been following Asahina's supposedly secret social media. Taki insists that she only wants to talk, and the more time they spend together, the more Asahina can feel herself opening up...until Taki shows her true colors, threatening to blackmail Asahina to get more time alone with her! What will Asahina do once she's caught in an erotic web of secrets and lies?

Iwami ( Transparent Light Blue ) launched the manga in Ichijinsha 's Comic Yuri Hime magazine in June 2021. Ichijinsha published the manga's third compiled book volume on February 16.



Seven Seas

Only the Stars Know

Hoshi dake ga Shitteru

After suffering a loss both at work and in his personal life, college student Sora feels crushed. A stiff night walk to process his thoughts leads him to a discovery: a handsome man sitting in a secluded spot in the park that's perfect for stargazing. Sora and the man start chatting, and he feels comfortable enough to start talking about his problems–but he's still stunned when the man kisses him! Although Sora initially writes off the night as an unexpected connection with a stranger, this isn't the last he'll see of the man who stares up at the sky.

will release the first volume of'smanga in May 2024. It describes the story:

Furuya debuted the manga in Rutile in January 2016, and ended it in 2017. The single compiled book volume shipped in Japan in March 2017.



Seven Seas

The Mimosa Confessions

Mimosa no Kokuhaku

Growing up in a dreary suburb, Sakuma has little to brighten his humdrum days aside from his best friend. The bright, talented, and attractive Ushio seems to have everything Sakuma lacks, and his academics and athletic prowess make him popular with the girls at school. Past trauma—and an understandable inferiority complex—slowly drive the two apart, and by the time they enter high school, they hardly even speak anymore. Thus, Sakuma finds himself alone. Against all odds, he eventually gains a friend in Natsuki, the sweetest girl in class. The two hit it off gushing about their favorite novels, and he falls head over heels for her. But that very same night, he stumbles upon an unexpected sight while walking through a familiar park: his old friend Ushio, dressed in a full-blown schoolgirl's uniform and sobbing uncontrollably.

will publish the first volume ofand illustrator's) light novels in June 2024. The company describes the story:

The series debuted in July 2021. The series' third volume shipped in Japan in December 2022.



Seven Seas also licensed JP and Kim Byung Kwan's Reborn Rich webtoon manwha.

Sources: Press releases