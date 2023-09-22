Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince Game Introduces Characters, Locations

3rd main title in Dragon Quest Monsters spinoff series launches for Switch on December 1

© Square Enix

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince

Dragon Quest Monsters 3

Dragon Quest Monsters

revealed on Friday the characters and locations from), the third main game in theseries.

The company describes the characters:

Randolfo the Tyrant, The Uncompromising Ruler of All Nadiria: Psaro's imposing father, his archnemesis and the Master of Monsterkind. He has governed the chaos of Nadiria for many years with an iron fist.

Dolph the Destroyer, Nadiria's Most Vicious General: Randolfo the Tyrant's eldest son, rumoured to be the most powerful fighter in all Nadiria. Possessed of unmatched strength, he is widely believed to be his father's chosen successor to the Nadirian throne.

The Zenith Dragon, The All-Seeing Dragon God: The Dragon God who watches all-knowingly over the world's affairs from Zenithia, a castle in the clouds.

Healie, A Boy in Search of an Old Friend: A naïve young boy who travels the world in search of a long-lost companion. He didn't always look like this though...

Ludo, An Elusive and Enigmatic Youth: A mysterious young man with a penchant for peculiar poetry. He has a habit of appearing in unexpected places and seems to know Psaro all too well...

Percival, Army Captain Devoted to His King: An army captain who is fiercely loyal to his liege lord and will carry out even the most barbaric orders without a second thought.

General Chayne, Trusted Keeper of Diabolic Hall: Keeper of the fortress known as Diabolic Hall. This hardened warrior seeks to use his immense power to stop Psaro from achieving his ambition.

Miriam, Psaro's Sick Mother: Psaro's human mother. She lives in the human world of and has come down with a mysterious illness.

The Chosen Heroes of DQIV: In DQIV, the Chosen Heroes set out to stop Psaro and end his cruel ambitions in order to save the world. It would seem their actions will influence this story too, and judging from their grim expressions, the threat they face is surely a dire one...

The company also revealed that the game's locations will comprise of Rosehill, the village where monsters and dwarves live together, Diabolic Hall, the monster stronghold, Zenithia, where the Zenith Dragon observes the world, and several other locations from the Dragon Quest IV game.

Square Enix Image courtesy of Square Enix Image courtesy of Square Enix Image courtesy of Square Enix Image courtesy of Square Enix Image courtesy of Square Enix Image courtesy of

The game will launch on Nintendo Switch on December 1.

Square Enix describes the game:

Psaro is cursed and is unable to harm anything with monster blood. Now, he must become a Monster Wrangler to create an army for battle. The hunt for high-ranked monsters takes Psaro through the ever-changing seasons of Nadiria and its unique environments, with rivers of bubbling lava, mysterious ancient ruins, and soaring towers of cake. Along the way, Psaro meets the kind-hearted elf, Rose, who joins his adventure to seek out ever-stronger monsters.

The first Dragon Quest Monsters game launched in Japan in 1998 and in English in 2000 under the title Dragon Warrior Monsters .

The latest two games in the franchise include Dragon Quest Monsters: Terry's Wonderland SP , which got a release for smartphones in 2018, and Dragon Quest Monsters: Terry's Wonderland Retro , which debuted for Switch and smartphones in 2019.

Sources: Email correspondence