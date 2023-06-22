Square Enix Unveils Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince Switch Game for December 1

3rd main title in Dragon Quest Monsters spinoff series

Square Enix unveiled Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince ( Dragon Quest Monsters 3 ), the third main game in the Dragon Quest Monsters series, during Nintendo 's Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday. The game will launch on the Switch on December 1.

English trailer:



Japanese trailer:



Square Enix describes the game:

Psaro is cursed and is unable to harm anything with monster blood. Now, he must become a Monster Wrangler to create an army for battle. The hunt for high-ranked monsters takes Psaro through the ever-changing seasons of Nadiria and its unique environments, with rivers of bubbling lava, mysterious ancient ruins, and soaring towers of cake. Along the way, Psaro meets the kind-hearted elf, Rose, who joins his adventure to seek out ever-stronger monsters.

The first Dragon Quest Monsters game released in 1998 and released in English in 2000 under the title Dragon Warrior Monsters .

The latest two games in the franchise include Dragon Quest Monsters: Terry's Wonderland SP , which released for smartphones in 2018, and Dragon Quest Monsters: Terry's Wonderland Retro , which released for Switch and smartphones in 2019.