Square Enix Unveils Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince Switch Game for December 1
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Square Enix unveiled Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince (Dragon Quest Monsters 3), the third main game in the Dragon Quest Monsters series, during Nintendo's Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday. The game will launch on the Switch on December 1.
English trailer:
Japanese trailer:
Square Enix describes the game:
Psaro is cursed and is unable to harm anything with monster blood. Now, he must become a Monster Wrangler to create an army for battle.
The hunt for high-ranked monsters takes Psaro through the ever-changing seasons of Nadiria and its unique environments, with rivers of bubbling lava, mysterious ancient ruins, and soaring towers of cake. Along the way, Psaro meets the kind-hearted elf, Rose, who joins his adventure to seek out ever-stronger monsters.
The first Dragon Quest Monsters game released in 1998 and released in English in 2000 under the title Dragon Warrior Monsters.
The latest two games in the franchise include Dragon Quest Monsters: Terry's Wonderland SP, which released for smartphones in 2018, and Dragon Quest Monsters: Terry's Wonderland Retro, which released for Switch and smartphones in 2019.
Sources: Square Enix, Square Enix's Japanese YouTube channel