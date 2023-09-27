DeNa, Shueisha to Launch JUMP: Assemble Mobile Game in 2024

The net services company DeNA announced on Tuesday that it and publishing company Shueisha will launch a new smartphone game titled JUMP: Assemble for iOS and Android in 2024. The game will initially have Chinese and Korean versions, and will initially release in Southeast Asia and East Asia (excluding Japan). The company plans to gradually expand the game's release to other regions.

Image via DeNA's website © Shueisha

JUMP:Assemble is a 5-on-5 multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game featuring characters from manga series published in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Initially, characters from Dragon Ball , One Piece , Naruto , Bleach , Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba , Jujutsu Kaisen , Undead Unluck , Mashle , and other titles will be available to play. More characters from other Weekly Shonen Jump manga series will be added in the game eventually.

DeNA and Shueisha announced its joint venture in 2019, the Shueisha DeNA Projects, with the aim to jointly develop IP games and digital entertainment services for Japan and overseas.