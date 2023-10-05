Spike Chunsoft announced a new game in its Shiren the Wanderer game franchise on Wednesday titled Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island . Spike Chunsoft will release the game for the Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe on February 27, 2024.

Image courtesy of Spike Chunsoft

The game's first-run bonus includes a 2.75” x 3” sticker featuring the protagonist Shiren.

Spike Chunsoft describes the game:

After receiving a vision of a mysterious girl held captive by a terrible monster, Shiren and Koppa make their way to Serpentcoil Island—a distant isle rumored to be the lost stronghold of treasure-hoarding pirates. To brave the many dangers that await them, Shiren and Koppa must traverse complex dungeons filled with hostile monsters, hidden traps, and useful items. All the gear and experience Shiren accumulates will be lost if he collapses during exploration, so beware of rushing in unprepared! Rescue the mysterious girl and uncover the mystery that clouds Serpentcoil Island. The forthcoming release for Nintendo Switch marks the series' latest mainline entry to come to the West since Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate was released on PlayStation ®Vita in 2016 and then on Nintendo Switch in 2020. While preserving the traditional gameplay, this installment introduces new elements and 3D graphics to create a fresh and exciting adventure.

The game is titled Fushigi no Dungeon Fūrai no Shiren 6: Tokurojima Tankenroku in Japanese, and it will launch in Japan for Switch on January 25.

The game is part of Chunsoft 's rogue-like Mystery Dungeon game series.

Source: Press release