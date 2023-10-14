Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Game Casts Matt Mercer as Vincent Valentine

2nd remake game launches worldwide on February 29

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

announced that he will voice Vincent Valentine in'sgame during the game's New York Comic Con panel on Saturday.

The game's director, Naoki Hamaguchi, appeared as a surprise guest and confirmed that the character will be an essential part of the story this time, as opposed to being an optional party member as in the original game.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

launches worldwide on February 29, 2024 on two discs for5.

Square Enix describes the game:

After escaping from the dystopian city of Midgar, Cloud and his friends set out on a journey across the planet. New adventures await in a vibrant and vast world – sprint across grassy plains on a Chocobo and explore expansive environments.

Square Enix is also offering a "twin pack" bundle including both Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth .

Square Enix released the Final Fantasy VII Remake game on PlayStation 4 in April 2020 after a delay from March 2020. The game was a PlayStation exclusive until April 10, 2021. The game's new Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade version with additional content launched in June 2021 on the PlayStation 5, in December 2021 on PC via the Epic Games Store, and in June 2022 on PC via Steam .

