J-Novel Club Expands into Europe With JNC Nina Subsidiary for Light Novel Releases in French, German

Subscription service launches with 6 novel series

Image courtesy of J-Novel Club

J-Novel Club

announced on Sunday that it is launching a new subsidiary titled "Nina" or "JNC Nina" to expand into the European market. Starting today, fans in Europe can subscribe to JNC Nina for weekly installments of light novels translated into French and German.

The service costs 5,49€ per month or 60€ per year, and gives subscribers access to the light novels on JNC Nina's website and app, as well as access to a discussion forum and the J-Novel Club Discord server.

The service follows a similar format to the English J-Novel Club , where JNC Nina will release chapters of light novels weekly, and will release the full compiled book digitally approximately two weeks after all the chapters are available on the website and app. The compiled books will be available on Amazon, Thalia/Tolino Consortium in Germany, Fnac in France, and on J-Novel Club Nina's website and app, among other services. Non-subscribers can also purchase the books from retailers and on JNC Nina's website and app. The compiled volumes cost 7,99€, with variations based on local VAT rates.

JNC Nina will not be directly releasing novels in print, but is working with "local partners" to release a limited selection of the catalog in print in the future.

The launch series available for JNC Nina include:

All these books launched with volume 1 part 1 in their respective languages on Sunday.

Source: Press release