News
J-Novel Club Expands into Europe With JNC Nina Subsidiary for Light Novel Releases in French, German
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The service costs 5,49€ per month or 60€ per year, and gives subscribers access to the light novels on JNC Nina's website and app, as well as access to a discussion forum and the J-Novel Club Discord server.
The service follows a similar format to the English J-Novel Club, where JNC Nina will release chapters of light novels weekly, and will release the full compiled book digitally approximately two weeks after all the chapters are available on the website and app. The compiled books will be available on Amazon, Thalia/Tolino Consortium in Germany, Fnac in France, and on J-Novel Club Nina's website and app, among other services. Non-subscribers can also purchase the books from retailers and on JNC Nina's website and app. The compiled volumes cost 7,99€, with variations based on local VAT rates.
JNC Nina will not be directly releasing novels in print, but is working with "local partners" to release a limited selection of the catalog in print in the future.
The launch series available for JNC Nina include:
- Hamuo and Mo's Hell Mode (French and German)
- Kanata Yanagino and Kususaga Rin's The Faraway Paladin (French and German)
- Yuka Tachibana and Yasuyuki Syuri's The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent (French and German)
- Nozomu Mochitsuki and Gilse's Tearmoon Empire (French and German)
- Yuiko Agarizaki and Aoaso's Brunhild (German)
- Syougo Kinugasa and Shunsaku Tomose's Classroom of the Elite (French)
All these books launched with volume 1 part 1 in their respective languages on Sunday.
Source: Press release