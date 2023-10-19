Aki Shimizu's Inugami Re Manga Series Ends With 4th Volume

Manga's 4th, final volume released digitally on October 2

© Aki Shimizu, LINE Digital Frontier

Publisherdigitally released the fourth and final volume of'smanga in Japan on October 2.

The series is based on Masaya Hokazono 's Inugami manga. Hokazono serialized the original Inugami manga in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine from 1996 to 2002 with 14 volumes. Hokazono later drew a new version of the manga with modifications titled Inugami Kai for 10 volumes. Manga Planet published Hokazono's Inugami Kai and Doctor Mordrid manga in English. Manga Planet describes Inugami Kai :

A story of a dog and a boy but not in the ways one may think. The only things the dog Inugami knows about himself and his past are his abilities to heal quickly, grow blades from his back, and that someone somewhere once told him to watch over humanity. Being surrounded by humans who yearn to capture his powers for their own ulterior motives makes him question what use there is in protecting such a terrible species...until he stumbles upon the young man Fumiki in an abandoned building and becomes his friend.

Inugami Re manga's first part ended after 45 chapters in September 2022. Asahi Shimbun Publications published the manga's first compiled book volume physically in Japan in October 2020, and the third volume in March 2022.

Shimizu previously drew manga adaptations of Natsuhiko Kyogoku 's Mōryō no Hako , Kyōkotsu no Yume , Ubume no Natsu , Jorōgumo no Kotowari , and Tesso no Ori novels based on the Bara Jūji Sōsho (Rozen Kreuz Series) series. Mōryō no Hako , the second novel, inspired a television anime with character designs by CLAMP in 2008, and an original video anime followed in 2009. Shimizu launched a new manga based on the novel series in fall 2019.

Source: Amazon