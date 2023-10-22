News
Asuka Konishi's Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii Manga Gets TV Anime
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Manga about engagement of 2 yakuza families' heirs launched in 2017
Asuka Konishi's X (formerly Twitter) account announced on Monday that Konishi's Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii manga will get a television anime adaptation.
Yoshino grew up as the yakuza princess of the Osaka Somei crime family. Everyone left her alone due to her sharp gaze and mobster ties. But when her grandfather signs a truce with the Tokyo-based Miyama crime family, she's offered for betrothal to the Miyama leader's grandson, Kirishima. At first, Kirishima seems amiable and polite--but when he shows his dark side, he proves to be more disturbing than any gangster Yoshino has ever met. This engagement is sure to be a wild ride for a tough yakuza princess and her twisted yakuza prince!
Konishi launched the series in Afternoon in 2017. Kodansha released the manga's eighth compiled book volume on October 23.
The manga won the grand prize in the fourth Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Awards in 2018.
Konishi is also the creator of the Haru's Curse manga that took second place in the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2017 guidebook list for female readers. Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga in English.
Sources: Comic Natalie
