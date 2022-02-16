Seven Seas Licenses Yokohama Kaidashi Kikou, Raise wa Tanin ga Ii Manga

MoMo -the blood taker- , My [Repair] Skill Became a Versatile Cheat, So I Think I'll Open a Weapon Shop manga also licensed

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Wednesday that it has licensed the Yokohama Kaidashi Kikou , Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii , MoMo -the blood taker- , and My [Repair] Skill Became a Versatile Cheat, So I Think I'll Open a Weapon Shop manga in print and on digital platforms.

Seven Seas will release Hitoshi Ashinano 's Yokohama Kaidashi Kikou manga in five omnibus volumes. The first omnibus volume will ship in August. Seven Seas describes the manga:

Set hundreds of years in the future after an environmental catastrophe, Yokohama Kaidashi Kikou (also known as Yokohama Shopping Log ) centers on the simple life of Alpha, an android who runs a small coffee shop in coastal Japan. Alpha stands witness to chronicle the end of humanity's days with coffee, a slice of watermelon, and the sound of her moon guitar backed by distant seagulls. Quiet and bittersweet, this tale is about the melancholy beauty that can be found even as the end approaches.

Ashinano serialized Yokohama Kaidashi Kikou in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine from 1994 to 2006. Kodansha released 14 compiled book volumes for the manga. The manga inspired a two-episode original video anime ( OVA ) in 1998, and inspired another two-episode OVA titled Yokohama Kaidashi Kikou: Quiet Country Cafe in 2002.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Asuka Konishi 's Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii manga in November. Seven Seas describes the manga:

Yoshino grew up as the yakuza princess of the Osaka Somei crime family. Everyone left her alone due to her sharp gaze and mobster ties. But when her grandfather signs a truce with the Tokyo-based Miyama crime family, she's offered for betrothal to the Miyama leader's grandson, Kirishima. At first, Kirishima seems amiable and polite--but when he shows his dark side, he proves to be more disturbing than any gangster Yoshino has ever met. This engagement is sure to be a wild ride for a tough yakuza princess and her twisted yakuza prince!

Konishi launched the series in Afternoon in 2017. Kodansha released the manga's fifth compiled book volume in May 2021.

The manga won the grand prize in the fourth Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Awards in 2018.

Konishi is also the creator of the Haru's Curse manga that took second place in the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2017 guidebook list for female readers. Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga in English.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Akira Sugito's MoMo -the blood taker- manga in August. Seven Seas describes the manga:

Washed-up Tokyo detective Mikogami Keiji is investigating a series of murders where the victims have been torn apart and drained of all blood. Could these grisly new killings be related to the decade-old unsolved murder of the woman he loved? As he renews his vow to find the creature that killed her, he has no idea he's being stalked by a silver-haired girl with secrets of her own. Quicker than you can say “vampire,” Mikogami finds himself embroiled in a frightening conspiracy with actual monsters--but he'll do whatever it takes in his quest for revenge.

Sugito launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in January 2019, and ended in June 2021. Shueisha published the manga's ninth and final compiled book volume in July 2021.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Yukimi Enoki's My [Repair] Skill Became a Versatile Cheat, So I Think I'll Open a Weapon Shop ( [Shūfuku] Sukiru ga Bannō Cheat-ka Shitanode, Buki-ya demo Hirakō ka to Omoimasu ) manga in August. Seven Seas describes the manga:

It's hard for Luke to make a name for himself as an adventurer--especially when he's perpetually low-ranked and only possesses the skill [Repair]. But when Luke, abandoned by his party, uses that same [Repair] skill to escape a dangerous dungeon, the skill levels up with him, and a new world of possibilities opens up. Maybe he doesn't want to risk his life adventuring at all--maybe he can open a weapons shop where [Repair] empowers other warriors instead! Will this be the start of a peaceful new life, or a prequel to unexpected trouble?

Enoki's manga adapts Ginga Yoshikawa and Nemusuke's light novel series of the same name. Enoki launched the manga in Hakusensha 's Manga Park website in May 2019, and Hakusensha published the manga's third compiled book volume in May 2021.

Yoshikawa began serializing the original story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in November 2018. Kadokawa published the first print volume with illustrations by Nemusuke in May 2019, and the fifth volume shipped in October 2020.

Source: Press release