Haruko Ichikawa's Land of the Lustrous Manga Goes on Hiatus Until Spring

The December issue of Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine announced on Wednesday that Haruko Ichikawa 's Land of the Lustrous ( Hōseki no Kuni ) manga will go on hiatus until early spring 2024. The magazine did not reveal the reason for the hiatus.

The manga last went on hiatus in December 2020, and returned in June 2022.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

In a world inhabited by crystalline lifeforms called The Lustrous, every unique gem must fight for their way of life against the threat of lunarians who would turn them into decorations. Phosphophyllite, the most fragile and brittle of gems, longs to join the battle. When Phos is instead assigned to complete a natural history of their world, it sounds like a dull and pointless task. But this new job brings Phos into contact with Cinnabar, a gem forced to live in isolation. Can Phos's seemingly mundane assignment lead both Phos and Cinnabar to the fulfillment they desire?

Ichikawa launched Land of the Lustrous in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine in 2012. Kodansha released the 12th compiled book volume in November 2022.

The 12-episode anime adaptation of the manga premiered in October 2017. HIDIVE streamed the series outside of the United States and Canada as it aired, and added the anime for the United States and Canada starting in June 2018. Amazon's now-defunct Anime Strike service streamed the series in the United States and Canada as it aired. Sentai Filmworks released the anime in a steelbook complete collection in January 2019.